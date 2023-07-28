RISULTATI: NJPW G1 Climax #33 27.07.2023 (Day 9) (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) I RISULTATI della nona giornata dello storico Torneo NJPW andato in scena a Tokyo: NJPW G1 Climax 33 – Day 9Giovedì 27 Luglio – Tokyo (Japan) G1 Climax 2023 Block A MatchShota Umino 6 batte Chase Owens 4 (9:35) G1 Climax 2023 Block B MatchTaichi 6 batte YOSHI-HASHI 4 (13:13) G1 Climax 2023 Block A MatchGabe Kidd 5 vs. Kaito Kiyomiya 6 finisce in Double Count Out (11:44) G1 Climax 2023 Block B MatchTanga Loa 4 batte Great-O-Khan 2 (12:41) G1 Climax 2023 Block A MatchHikuleo 4 batte Yota Tsuji 3 (12:12) G1 Climax 2023 Block B MatchEl Phantasmo 4 batte KENTA 4 (0:19) G1 ...Leggi su zonawrestling
