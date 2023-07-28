Property management di lusso: il futuro del mercato immobiliare turistico (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) Il mercato immobiliare turistico in Italia sta assistendo ad una crescita significativa, soprattutto nel settore del Property management di lusso. Una delle figure imprenditoriali che si sta distinguendo in questo campo è Giada Filippetti Della Rocca, fondatrice di Elite Villas. La giovane imprenditrice, appena nominata da Forbes tra le 100 personalità imprenditoriali più influenti del 2023, ha trasformato un’idea innovativa in un business di successo in soli due anni. Il Property management di lusso è un settore in rapida espansione in Italia, con particolare interesse da parte dei Millenials del Centro-Sud. Secondo il 1° Rapporto Federproprietà – Censis, circa il 28% delle famiglie italiane proprietarie di casa possiede anche ...Leggi su moltouomo
Advertising
Vicarious Surgical Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Announces Clinical Plan and Regulatory Intent... are forward - looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. ... Vicarious Surgical's financial performance; Vicarious Surgical's intellectual property rights, its ...
Accenture Expands Technology Strategy Capabilities with Acquisition of Strongbow Consulting... if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost - management strategies are ... if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or ...
Nexstar Media Group Appoints Tony Wells to Board of Directors...States Marine Corps and holds a BS degree from the United States Naval Academy and a Management ... digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our ...
Un modello innovativo di relocation e property management Advisoronline
Property managementSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Property management