Only Murders in the Building 3 | è uscito il trailer con Meryl Streep

Only Murders in the Building 3: è uscito il trailer con Meryl Streep (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) La terza stagione della commedia murder mystery arriva su Disney+ l'8 agosto con una guest di stagione d'eccezione, la pluripremiata Streep, nei panni dell'attrice di teatro Loretta
Dopo una seconda ottima stagione, anche se non ai livelli della prima, Only Murders in the Building 3 torna a brillare ed a posizionarsi come una delle commedie più divertenti degli ultimi anni, ma con un cast come quello di questo show, guidato da Charles ( Steve Martin ...

- Pubblicità - Anche quest'estate, Disney+ continua a regalare emozioni: la terza stagione dell'attesissima Only Murders in the Building arriva sulla piattaforma streaming, con nuovi episodi settimanali a partire dall'8 agosto. Anche i fan dei viaggi spaziali saranno accontentati questo agosto, con Star ...

È uscito il trailer di Only Murders in the Building 3 con Meryl Streep

