Guida pratica per l'apertura di una falegnameriaGTA ONLINE - Ricompense doppie nelle prove a tempo Junk EnergySvelati altri cinque nuovi Eroi FC 24Il Club 99 di Madden NFL 24 è completo; disponibili le valutazioni ...BANDAI NAMCO LANCIA IL CANALE YOUTUBE DEDICATO ALLA MUSICA DEI PROPRI ...2K svela le novità relative a NBA 2K24 Nintendo protagonista Bilboa Vertical Summer Tour 2023GFN Thursday: 8 nuovi giochi in arrivo sul cloud! Opera GX svela Fake My HistoryAl via le pre-registrazioni di Monster Hunter NowUltime Blog

KSTAR Remains China' s Largest UPS Maker

KSTAR Remains

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
KSTAR Remains China's Largest UPS Maker (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

World's leading power converter expert KSTAR (002518.SZ) was named the top local Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) brand in China in terms of units sold, according to CCID's annual UPS market report. Benefits from technological innovations, demand for digital transformations, and government strategies for the data center industry, China's UPS market totaled RMB 9.15 billion in 2022 with an 8% Y-O-Y growth. Despite fierce competition in the Chinese UPS market, homegrown UPS producer KSTAR kept its reputation as the favorite local supplier. According to the latest market report by CCID, KSTAR UPS shipments in 2022 are about 243,000 units, occupying 14.2% of the market share. The report also ranked KSTAR fourth in the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Amichevoli estive, Juve batte Milan ai rigori: risultato 6-5 - Lifestyle ...  Lifestyleblog

KSTAR Remains China's Largest UPS Maker

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World's leading power converter expert KSTAR (002518.SZ) was named the top local Uninterruptible Power ...

Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology Co., Ltd: KSTAR Remains China's Largest UPS Maker

World's leading power converter expert KSTAR (002518.SZ) was named the top local Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) brand in China in terms of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : KSTAR Remains
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : KSTAR Remains KSTAR Remains China Largest Maker