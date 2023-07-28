KSTAR Remains China's Largest UPS Maker (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
World's leading power converter expert KSTAR (002518.SZ) was named the top local Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) brand in China in terms of units sold, according to CCID's annual UPS market report. Benefits from technological innovations, demand for digital transformations, and government strategies for the data center industry, China's UPS market totaled RMB 9.15 billion in 2022 with an 8% Y-O-Y growth. Despite fierce competition in the Chinese UPS market, homegrown UPS producer KSTAR kept its reputation as the favorite local supplier. According to the latest market report by CCID, KSTAR UPS shipments in 2022 are about 243,000 units, occupying 14.2% of the market share. The report also ranked KSTAR fourth in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
