FAW enjoys surging export sales in anniversary year (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) - BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
This is a report from China Daily: China's leading automaker FAW Group achieved a robust increase in vehicle exports in the first half of this year as it continues to expand its presence in the global market. Its premium brand Hongqi posted a 172 percent surge in exports with 5,003 vehicles, while Jiefang experienced a 122 percent rise with 18,001 vehicles. Bestune exported 7,029 vehicles, up 127 percent year-on-year. As of 2022, FAW's overseas business covered 85 countries and regions, including Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. With more than 120 overseas dealers, it has exported a total of 400,000 vehicles. The company has established three subsidiaries in Eastern Europe, South Africa and Tanzania, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
This is a report from China Daily: China's leading automaker FAW Group achieved a robust increase in vehicle exports in the first half of this year as it continues to expand its presence in the global market. Its premium brand Hongqi posted a 172 percent surge in exports with 5,003 vehicles, while Jiefang experienced a 122 percent rise with 18,001 vehicles. Bestune exported 7,029 vehicles, up 127 percent year-on-year. As of 2022, FAW's overseas business covered 85 countries and regions, including Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. With more than 120 overseas dealers, it has exported a total of 400,000 vehicles. The company has established three subsidiaries in Eastern Europe, South Africa and Tanzania, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
I più famosi Tombeur de femmes e i loro records TOTALITA'.IT
China Daily: FAW enjoys surging export sales in anniversary yearChina's leading automaker FAW Group achieved a robust increase in vehicle exports in the first half of this year ...
FAW enjoys surging export sales in anniversary yearAs of 2022, FAW's overseas business covered 85 countries and regions, including Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. With more than 120 overseas dealers, it has exported a total of ...
FAW enjoysSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FAW enjoys