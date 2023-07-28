Battlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.2FC 24 E MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTANO UNA NUOVA SQUADRA DI EROI Call of Duty MWII & Warzone: la Stagione 5 è in arrivoAl via l’estate Xiaomi con la Summer CampaignBack to school 2023 - tante novità di Spin MasterDestiny 2 insignito dell'Accessibility Award al Games for Change ...Lenovo presenta Lenovo Tab P12 e Tab M10 5GGuida pratica per l'apertura di una falegnameriaGTA ONLINE - Ricompense doppie nelle prove a tempo Junk EnergySvelati altri cinque nuovi Eroi FC 24Ultime Blog

FAW enjoys surging export sales in anniversary year
BEIJING, July 28, 2023

This is a report from China Daily:  China's leading automaker FAW Group achieved a robust increase in vehicle exports in the first half of this year as it continues to expand its presence in the global market.  Its premium brand Hongqi posted a 172 percent surge in exports with 5,003 vehicles, while Jiefang experienced a 122 percent rise with 18,001 vehicles. Bestune exported 7,029 vehicles, up 127 percent year-on-year. As of 2022, FAW's overseas business covered 85 countries and regions, including Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. With more than 120 overseas dealers, it has exported a total of 400,000 vehicles. The company has established three subsidiaries in Eastern Europe, South Africa and Tanzania, ...
