DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero-Carbon Factory (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) DONGYANG, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On July 27th, DMEGC Solar and TÜV SÜD held a signing ceremony for the strategic cooperation agreement of Carbon-neutralization and Zero-Carbon factories. The two sides will leverage their respective advantages in the Construction of Zero-Carbon factories, Carbon-neutralization, and other aspects of in -depth cooperation, striving to obtain the certification of DMEGC Solar's first Zero-Carbon Factory of in October 2023, and complete Carbon inspections of all DMEGC Solar modules factories in early 2024. A Zero-Carbon ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On July 27th, DMEGC Solar and TÜV SÜD held a signing ceremony for the strategic cooperation agreement of Carbon-neutralization and Zero-Carbon factories. The two sides will leverage their respective advantages in the Construction of Zero-Carbon factories, Carbon-neutralization, and other aspects of in -depth cooperation, striving to obtain the certification of DMEGC Solar's first Zero-Carbon Factory of in October 2023, and complete Carbon inspections of all DMEGC Solar modules factories in early 2024. A Zero-Carbon ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero-Carbon FactoryOn July 27th, DMEGC Solar and TÜV SÜD held a signing ceremony for the strategic cooperation agreement of Carbon-neutralization and Zero-carbon ...
Denby Pottery Granted Planning Permission for New Solar ArrayYLEM Energy deliver new 2 MW solar array, that will see the Denby Pottery, tableware manufacturer, reduce its CO2 emissions by 475 ...
DMEGC SolarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DMEGC Solar