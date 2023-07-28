Lenovo presenta Lenovo Tab P12 e Tab M10 5GGuida pratica per l'apertura di una falegnameriaGTA ONLINE - Ricompense doppie nelle prove a tempo Junk EnergySvelati altri cinque nuovi Eroi FC 24Il Club 99 di Madden NFL 24 è completo; disponibili le valutazioni ...BANDAI NAMCO LANCIA IL CANALE YOUTUBE DEDICATO ALLA MUSICA DEI PROPRI ...2K svela le novità relative a NBA 2K24 Nintendo protagonista Bilboa Vertical Summer Tour 2023GFN Thursday: 8 nuovi giochi in arrivo sul cloud! Opera GX svela Fake My HistoryUltime Blog

DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero-Carbon Factory

DMEGC Solar

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero-Carbon Factory (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) DONGYANG, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On July 27th, DMEGC Solar and TÜV SÜD held a signing ceremony for the strategic cooperation agreement of Carbon-neutralization and Zero-Carbon factories. The two sides will leverage their respective advantages in the Construction of Zero-Carbon factories, Carbon-neutralization, and other aspects of in -depth cooperation, striving to obtain the certification of DMEGC Solar's first Zero-Carbon Factory of in October 2023, and complete Carbon inspections of all DMEGC Solar modules factories in early 2024. A Zero-Carbon ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero-Carbon Factory

On July 27th, DMEGC Solar and TÜV SÜD held a signing ceremony for the strategic cooperation agreement of Carbon-neutralization and Zero-carbon ...

Denby Pottery Granted Planning Permission for New Solar Array

YLEM Energy deliver new 2 MW solar array, that will see the Denby Pottery, tableware manufacturer, reduce its CO2 emissions by 475 ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DMEGC Solar
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : DMEGC Solar DMEGC Solar Commences Construction Zero