COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitigation and adaptation

COP28 UAE

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitigation and adaptation (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) CHENNAI, India, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

  Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United nations Framework Convention on climate change (UNFCCC), have called upon G20 nations to take a greater leadership role in climate change mitigation and adaptation. With only 125 days to go, the leaders today issued a joint statement on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Chennai, calling on G20 nations to "lead the way" on delivering a positive outcome on mitigation at the COP28 climate conference this year. "The science demands a strong mitigation outcome at ...
