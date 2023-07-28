COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitigation and adaptation (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) CHENNAI, India, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United nations Framework Convention on climate change (UNFCCC), have called upon G20 nations to take a greater leadership role in climate change mitigation and adaptation. With only 125 days to go, the leaders today issued a joint statement on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Chennai, calling on G20 nations to "lead the way" on delivering a positive outcome on mitigation at the COP28 climate conference this year. "The science demands a strong mitigation outcome at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UAE, UN, INTERPOL and EUROPOL Join Forces to Tackle Environmental Crime and Climate CrisisAs of today, the UAE Ministry of Interior and the UNODC together with I2LEC's other partners will ... This includes several I2LEC - owned events taking place at COP28 in Dubai later this year, with the ...
COP28 Calls on Governments to ensure Food Systems and Agriculture are central to Climate Action EffortsROME, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Today the COP28 UAE Presidency launched its Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda. This forms part of its continued work to define the COP28 Action Agenda leading into this year's climate conference. The ...
COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28I call on all countries to join the Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28." Notes to Editors COP28 UAE: Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159727/COP28_1.jpg View original content: ...
COP28 Calls on Governments to ensure Food Systems and Agriculture are central to Climate Action EffortsROME, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the COP28 UAE Presidency launched its Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda. This forms part of its continued ...
COP28 and IEA Convene Global Energy Decision Makers to Accelerate a Just, Orderly Energy TransitionGOA, India, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP28 UAE Presidency and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have convened the first in a landmark ...
