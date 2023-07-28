COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitigation and adaptation

(Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) CHENNAI, India, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber,President-Designate and Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UnitedFramework Convention on), have called upon G20to take a greaterrole inand. With only 125 days to go, the leaders today issued a joint statement on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Chennai, calling on G20to "lead the way" on delivering a positive outcome onat theconference this year. "The science demands a strongoutcome at ...

As of today, theMinistry of Interior and the UNODC together with I2LEC's other partners will ... This includes several I2LEC - owned events taking place atin Dubai later this year, with the ...ROME, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Today thePresidency launched its Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda. This forms part of its continued work to define theAction Agenda leading into this year's climate conference. The ...I call on all countries to join the Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to." Notes to Editors: Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159727/_1.jpg View original content: ...

Clima, il sultano al-Jaber detta la linea in vista della Cop28 Valori.it

ROME, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the COP28 UAE Presidency launched its Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda. This forms part of its continued ...GOA, India, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP28 UAE Presidency and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have convened the first in a landmark ...