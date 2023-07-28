COP28 President-Designate urges G20 nations to lead the way and demonstrate solidarity on climate action (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) CHENNAI, India, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
With only 124 days left before COP28 UAE, COP President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber today urged G20 nations to take a leadership role on climate action, and said that their decisions will have an enormous influence on the outcomes for all countries. In a speech at the G20 climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting in Chennai, Dr. Al Jaber expressed his concern that his call at last week's meeting in Goa to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 has "yet to find expression in G20 outcomes," despite its importance to the goal of keeping 1.5C within reach. "As a group, the G20 represents 85 per cent of the world's GDP and 80 per cent of the world's emissions. What you decide will have a huge influence on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28
COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance - leveraging public - business and philanthropic capital during meetings with UK Government - King Charles III and President Biden
COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy transition pathways - clean energy - climate finance and Roadmap for COP28
COP28 President-Designate tells CARICOM heads of Government that the UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP of Action - a COP for All - and a COP that delivers for All
