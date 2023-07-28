CCTV+ | Peng Liyuan meets Indonesian first lady

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday met withIriana Joko Widodo in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China'sSichuan Province. Theis accompanyingPresident Joko Widodo, who will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.and Iriana Joko Widodo appreciated local exquisite handicrafts of intangible cultural heritage. They also watched a tea art performance. Recalling their previous meetings,said China and Indonesia enjoy cultural affinity and close people-to-people bonds, expressing the hope that the two sides ...