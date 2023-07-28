Lenovo presenta Lenovo Tab P12 e Tab M10 5GGuida pratica per l'apertura di una falegnameriaGTA ONLINE - Ricompense doppie nelle prove a tempo Junk EnergySvelati altri cinque nuovi Eroi FC 24Il Club 99 di Madden NFL 24 è completo; disponibili le valutazioni ...BANDAI NAMCO LANCIA IL CANALE YOUTUBE DEDICATO ALLA MUSICA DEI PROPRI ...2K svela le novità relative a NBA 2K24 Nintendo protagonista Bilboa Vertical Summer Tour 2023GFN Thursday: 8 nuovi giochi in arrivo sul cloud! Opera GX svela Fake My HistoryUltime Blog

CCTV+ | Peng Liyuan meets Indonesian first lady

CCTV+ Peng

CCTV+: Peng Liyuan meets Indonesian first lady (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday met with Indonesian first lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China'sSichuan Province. The Indonesian first lady is accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. Peng and Iriana Joko Widodo appreciated local exquisite handicrafts of intangible cultural heritage. They also watched a tea art performance. Recalling their previous meetings, Peng said China and Indonesia enjoy cultural affinity and close people-to-people bonds, expressing the hope that the two sides ...
