CCTV+: Peng Liyuan meets Indonesian first lady (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday met with Indonesian first lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China'sSichuan Province. The Indonesian first lady is accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. Peng and Iriana Joko Widodo appreciated local exquisite handicrafts of intangible cultural heritage. They also watched a tea art performance. Recalling their previous meetings, Peng said China and Indonesia enjoy cultural affinity and close people-to-people bonds, expressing the hope that the two sides ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CCTV+: Peng Liyuan meets Indonesian first lady
BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday met with Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Chengdu, capital city of southwest
