Zoomlion Safeguards Constructions Amid Rising Global Temperatures This Summer (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) CHANGSHA, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As Global Temperatures continue to break records, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") is supporting Global customers to safeguard Constructions in the Summer season through its innovative technologies and pioneering service models. Technology Innovations Ensures Equipment Stability and Safety Construction in a high-temperature environment is a true test of the performance of construction equipment, especially when it comes to stability and safety. Zoomlion has designed and tested its products following strict domestic and international standards, combining all-around safety protection with industry-leading technologies so that the equipment can adapt to severe working ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As Global Temperatures continue to break records, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") is supporting Global customers to safeguard Constructions in the Summer season through its innovative technologies and pioneering service models. Technology Innovations Ensures Equipment Stability and Safety Construction in a high-temperature environment is a true test of the performance of construction equipment, especially when it comes to stability and safety. Zoomlion has designed and tested its products following strict domestic and international standards, combining all-around safety protection with industry-leading technologies so that the equipment can adapt to severe working ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dai Blog 10:34:58 di giovedì 27 luglio 2023 Zazoom Blog
Zoomlion Safeguards Constructions Amid Rising Global Temperatures This SummerCHANGSHA, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As global temperatures continue to break records, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., ...
Zoomlion SafeguardsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zoomlion Safeguards