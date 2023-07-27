Viva Wallet now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses to accept contactless payments (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) An easy, secure and private way to accept contactless payments with iPhone, no additional hardware needed ATHENS, Greece, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Viva Wallet, a leading European cloud-based neobank, now enables UK merchants to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone and its Viva Terminal iOS App. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital Wallets, using only an iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App — no additional hardware ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Con Apple Tap to Pay iPhone diventa terminale per pagamenti in UK
Con Apple Tap to Pay iPhone diventa terminale per pagamenti in UK
Il servizio Tap To Pay di Apple è stato lanciato nel Regno Unito permettendo a piccoli commercianti e altre attività di usare iPhone come terminale di pagamento nei punti vendita.
