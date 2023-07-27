The Witcher 4: Sharlto Copley sarà il villain Leo Bonhart? (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) Secondo alcune voci, Sharlto Copley si unirà al cast della quarta stagione di The Witcher nei panni del villain criminale Leo Bonhart. Quando The Witcher tornerà per la sua quarta stagione su Netflix, al posto di Henry Cavill ci sarà Liam Hemsworth che assumerà il ruolo di Geralt di Rivia. Secondo Redanian Intelligence, ad affiancarlo potrebbe fare il suo ingresso nel cast la star di District 9 Sharlto Copley nei panni del villain Leo Bonhart. Formidabile cattivo della serie di romanzi di Andrzej Sapkowski, Leo Bonhart dovrebbe apparire per la prima volta nella serie spin-off The Rats. Bonhart è ossessionato dagli e colleziona i medaglioni di coloro che ha ucciso. Il ...Leggi su movieplayer
The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 lands 27th July (Video)The Witcher has become an incredibly popular show on Netflix and The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 will be made available on Netflix from tomorrow the 27th of ...
Whichever narrative you believe about his exit, Henry Cavill has always been the heart of The WitcherCOMMENT: Cavill is the best thing about this Netflix blockbuster, which has suffered from charisma-free supporting actors and writing that even ChatGPT would want to take a second pass at. So, asks ...
