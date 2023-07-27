Nintendo protagonista Bilboa Vertical Summer Tour 2023GFN Thursday: 8 nuovi giochi in arrivo sul cloud! Opera GX svela Fake My HistoryAl via le pre-registrazioni di Monster Hunter NowSi amplia l’offerta commerciale di CityLife Shopping District Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI presenta un nuovo Tipo di ...Life by You disponibile in Early Access dal 5 marzo 2024Hisense presenta la nuova lavatrice Serie 5sCS Bosch | consigli pratici per partire in sicurezzaVitulano Drugstore e ShopFully per incentivare le visite in negozioUltime Blog

Leading EDI Provider, Comarch, Opens a New Data Center in the Phoenix Metro Area (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) KRAKÓW, Poland, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Global leader in EDI and e-invoicing software, Comarch, recently opened its newest Data Center, and first fully owned and operated facility in North America. In June 2023, their latest infrastructure innovation completed construction in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area of Mesa, Arizona. The 32,000-square-foot flagship facility is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, secure, and reliable cloud and professional Data Center services in the US. And, with 24/7x365 monitoring, and enough power and cooling systems in place to meet Tier III standards, customers experience virtually no downtime. As a cloud-based platform with over 450,000 daily users and 650 million documents exchanged annually, this ...
Leading EDI Provider, Comarch, Opens a New Data Center in the Phoenix Metro Area

