Italy underlines commitment to countering drugs trafficking, thanks US  (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) Italy is “strongly committed to the fight against drug trafficking, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted Friday after a virtual gathering of scores of countries chaired by US counterpart Antony Blinken   “The Government is strongly committed to the fight against drugs. I thank the US secretary of state @SecBlinken for promoting a (global) coalition on synthetic drugs,” read the tweet.  “Only by strengthening our commitment to education and moral values ??can we defeat this grave social scourge together,” the tweet underlined.  il Giornale dell'Umbria - il giornale on line dell'Umbria.
