I’m Just Ken: il significato della canzone del film di Barbie (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) I’m Just Ken, la canzone presente nel film di Barbie cantata da Ryan Gosling, ha un significato molto importante per il personaggio di Ken, che dopo averla cantata capisce quanto stava sbagliando nel trasformare Barbieland in Kendom seguendo i dettami del patriarcato. Inoltre, grazie a questo brano, Ken capisce che la mascolinità è dettata da quanto un uomo possiede rispetto a quello che è davvero. Una presa di coscienza che lo porterà a maturare e fare un passo in avanti nella giusta direzione della vita e di come vede il mondo e sé stesso. Ma capiamo bene il significato della canzone diventata già cult. Iniziamo dal testo della canzone: Doesn’t seem to matter what I do I’m always ...Leggi su screenworld
