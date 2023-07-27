Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI presenta un nuovo Tipo di ...Life by You disponibile in Early Access dal 5 marzo 2024Hisense presenta la nuova lavatrice Serie 5sCS Bosch | consigli pratici per partire in sicurezzaVitulano Drugstore e ShopFully per incentivare le visite in negozioXbox annuncia la nuova Home experienceReport Cisco Talos: aumentano gli attacchi informaticiI diversi processi di produzione nell'ambito delle industrie ...Tragedia a Palermo: Donna di 61 Anni Trovata Morta in Ascensore ...Sinead O'Connor: Addio a una Leggendaria Cantante Irlandese Dopo ...Ultime Blog

How I Met Your Father 2 | la recensione della serie spin-off con Hilary Duff

How Met

How I Met Your Father 2, la recensione della serie spin-off con Hilary Duff (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) La serie: How I Met Your Father 2, 2023. Creata da: Isaac Aptaker ed Elizabeth Berger. Cast: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran. Durata: 25 minuti/20 episodi. Dove l’abbiamo visto: su Disney+. Trama: Continuano le (dis)avventure amorose della 30enne Sophie in costante ricerca dell’anima gemella e del suo inseparabile gruppo di amici a New York. <!



> How I Met Your Father torna su Disney+ per la sua seconda stagione con Hilary Duff nei panni di Sophie, fotografa 30enne con una vita sentimentale complicata e un inseparabile gruppo di amici con i quali condivide gioie e dolori della vita da millennials a New York. I nuovi 20 episodi dello ...
