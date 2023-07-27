Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI presenta un nuovo Tipo di ...Life by You disponibile in Early Access dal 5 marzo 2024Hisense presenta la nuova lavatrice Serie 5sCS Bosch | consigli pratici per partire in sicurezzaVitulano Drugstore e ShopFully per incentivare le visite in negozioXbox annuncia la nuova Home experienceReport Cisco Talos: aumentano gli attacchi informaticiI diversi processi di produzione nell'ambito delle industrie ...Tragedia a Palermo: Donna di 61 Anni Trovata Morta in Ascensore ...Sinead O'Connor: Addio a una Leggendaria Cantante Irlandese Dopo ...Ultime Blog

Glass video floor sets new standards in making sports history at the Basketball World Cup

Glass video floor sets new standards in making sports history at the Basketball World Cup (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) STEIN A.D. TRAUN, Germany and MADRID, Spain, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Madrid was home to a World premiere between 21 and 23 July that will revolutionise the World of sport. From the quarter finals, the games at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup were no longer contested on hardwood parquet, but on the ASB Glassfloor, a high-tech video floor for sport made of Glass. German company ASB Glassfloor revealed a new dimension in presenting a sporting event through its "GlassCourt OS" application especially developed for the purpose. In the battle for Olympics relevance and the coming generations of sports fans, the new technologies open up opportunities for many ...
