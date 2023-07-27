Glass video floor sets new standards in making sports history at the Basketball World Cup (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) STEIN A.D. TRAUN, Germany and MADRID, Spain, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Madrid was home to a World premiere between 21 and 23 July that will revolutionise the World of sport. From the quarter finals, the games at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup were no longer contested on hardwood parquet, but on the ASB Glassfloor, a high-tech video floor for sport made of Glass. German company ASB Glassfloor revealed a new dimension in presenting a sporting event through its "GlassCourt OS" application especially developed for the purpose. In the battle for Olympics relevance and the coming generations of sports fans, the new technologies open up opportunities for many
Samsung svela i nuovi pieghevoli Galaxy Z Flip 5 e Galaxy Z Fold 5Oltre alla certificazione IPX8, alle scocche in Armor Aluminum e al Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 ... Con le funzionalità Nightography migliorate, che ottimizzano le immagini e i video in presenza di ...
Malfy Gin lancia un cofanetto con E. Marinella. I Mille firma il design e la comunicazioneL'agenzia ha curato concept creativo e produzione video e fotografica della campagna. Malfy Gin ed ... con la sua mini - pochette abbinata e un set da cocktail composto da due bicchieri copa glass in ...
Samsung, arrivano Galaxy Z Flip5 e Galaxy Z Fold5, design e compattezzaOltre alla certificazione IPX83 , alle scocche in Armor Aluminum e al Corning® Gorilla® Glass ... Con le funzionalità Nightography migliorate, che ottimizzano le immagini e i video in presenza di luce ...
Invincible – Stagione 2, il teaser trailer che rivela la data d’uscita fa esultare i fan Sky Tg24
Invincible – Stagione 2, il teaser trailer che rivela la data d’uscita fa esultare i fanLeggi su Sky TG24 l'articolo Invincible – Stagione 2, il teaser trailer che rivela la data d’uscita fa esultare i fan ...
