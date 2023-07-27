Embassy rolls out language courses in Croatia for teachers of Italian 

Leggi su giornaledellumbria

(Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) Theinhas kicked off trainingfor localof Italian as a “cultural and linguistic diplomacy tool”, it tweeted on Friday. “Theis starting training course for middle and higher level, as a cultural and linguistic diplomacy tool that will help spread knowledge of the Italianin,” read the tweet. ? il Giornale dell'Umbria - il giornale on line dell'Umbria.