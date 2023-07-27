I diversi processi di produzione nell'ambito delle industrie ...Tragedia a Palermo: Donna di 61 Anni Trovata Morta in Ascensore ...Sinead O'Connor: Addio a una Leggendaria Cantante Irlandese Dopo ...Sistemi di riscaldamento per palestre: ecco quali sono i più ...Svelati altri cinque nuovi Eroi FC 24Dungeons & Dragons: il Systems Reference Document e la demo ...LEGO 2K Drive - Hub CreatorieFootball Championship Open: finali mondiali a TokioSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 - Join the Flip SideA FIRENZE IL TEAM AQUA ASDUltime Blog

AUTUMN 2023 SHOWCASES OUTSTANDING LOCAL FOOD & WINE BERGAMO BRESCIA ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023 BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, July 27, 2023

Nothing characterises a territory like gourmet FOOD and WINE, synonymous with tradition and culture in Italy. As the Italian Capital of Culture, Bergamo and Brescia are offering visitors an unprecedented range of products, recipes and flavours that reflect the past, embrace the present and look to the future.     Dozens of cultural events featuring gourmet FOOD and WINE are scheduled for this special year. The annual Festival Franciacorta in Cantina, 16-17 September, offers visits, tastings and exclusive events in 65 WINEries, discovering the sites where Franciacorta DOCG is produced. The Festa del Moscato di Scanzo will offer the chance to taste the jewel ...
