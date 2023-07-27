AUTUMN 2023 SHOWCASES OUTSTANDING LOCAL FOOD & WINE (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) BERGAMO BRESCIA ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023 BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Nothing characterises a territory like gourmet FOOD and WINE, synonymous with tradition and culture in Italy. As the Italian Capital of Culture, Bergamo and Brescia are offering visitors an unprecedented range of products, recipes and flavours that reflect the past, embrace the present and look to the future. Dozens of cultural events featuring gourmet FOOD and WINE are scheduled for this special year. The annual Festival Franciacorta in Cantina, 16-17 September, offers visits, tastings and exclusive events in 65 WINEries, discovering the sites where Franciacorta DOCG is produced. The Festa del Moscato di Scanzo will offer the chance to taste the jewel ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nothing characterises a territory like gourmet FOOD and WINE, synonymous with tradition and culture in Italy. As the Italian Capital of Culture, Bergamo and Brescia are offering visitors an unprecedented range of products, recipes and flavours that reflect the past, embrace the present and look to the future. Dozens of cultural events featuring gourmet FOOD and WINE are scheduled for this special year. The annual Festival Franciacorta in Cantina, 16-17 September, offers visits, tastings and exclusive events in 65 WINEries, discovering the sites where Franciacorta DOCG is produced. The Festa del Moscato di Scanzo will offer the chance to taste the jewel ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Polonia: Poland's new cardinal insists on Church's distance from politicsPoland's newly nominated cardinal has warned against attempts to 'instrumentalise' the Catholic Church in the campaign for late autumn parliamentary elections, and criticised the leader of the governing Law and Justice party for using Church events for 'political speeches'. 'The Church should be developing evangelical methods, ...
Dior RTW Autumn - Winter 23 Video Campaign with Juliette ArmanetDiscover the Autumn - Winter 2023 - 2024 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, for which singer and House ambassador Juliette Armanet plays tribute to Edith Piaf's 'Non, je ne regrette rien' in a dedicated ...
Successful entry into service of the multi - mission EUTELSAT 10B satellite... that will enter into service progressively in Autumn, reflecting our ability to serve our ... Fraud and Privacy Concerns Business Wire Business Wire - 25 Luglio 2023 Survey identifies four schools of ...
Come ci vestiremo il prossimo autunno I look più belli delle collezioni Pre-Fall 2023 da copiare Io Donna
AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN: il nuovo singolo “This Feels Like Dying”Giungono dunque a 3 i brani estratti in anteprima da “ Closure “, nuovo album degli An Autumn For Crippled Children, in uscita ad inizio agosto su Prosthetic Records ( qui la nostra news con tutti i ...
AUTUMN 2023Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AUTUMN 2023