AUTOCRYPT Releases Plug&Charge Upgrade for Charging Station Management System (Di giovedì 27 luglio 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT expanded the scope of its EV Charging Station Management System (CSMS) through the release of "EVIQ CSMS for Plug&Charge," an add-on that will seamlessly guide the deployment and Management of Plug&Charge (PnC) operations, available for charge point operators (CPO) and e-mobility service providers (EMSP). Defined in ISO 15118 for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communications, Plug&Charge allows vehicles and chargers to automatically authenticate one another once plugged, enabling a fully automated Charging and billing process. Compliant with ISO 15118-2 and ISO 15118-20, EVIQ CSMS for Plug&Charge provides customers with a comprehensive set of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT expanded the scope of its EV Charging Station Management System (CSMS) through the release of "EVIQ CSMS for Plug&Charge," an add-on that will seamlessly guide the deployment and Management of Plug&Charge (PnC) operations, available for charge point operators (CPO) and e-mobility service providers (EMSP). Defined in ISO 15118 for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communications, Plug&Charge allows vehicles and chargers to automatically authenticate one another once plugged, enabling a fully automated Charging and billing process. Compliant with ISO 15118-2 and ISO 15118-20, EVIQ CSMS for Plug&Charge provides customers with a comprehensive set of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
AUTOCRYPT and RWTH Aachen University Co - Develop Fuzzing Solution for HIL SimulationView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/autocrypt - and - rwth - aachen - university - co - develop - fuzzing - solution - for - hil - simulation - 301868922.html
AUTOCRYPT and RWTH Aachen University Co - Develop Fuzzing Solution for HIL SimulationView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/autocrypt - and - rwth - aachen - university - co - develop - fuzzing - solution - for - hil - simulation - 301868922.html
Aggiornamenti Per il client K-9 Mail meglio (molto) pochi ma buoni e corposi Androidworld
AUTOCRYPT Releases Plug&Charge Upgrade for Charging Station Management SystemSEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT expanded the scope of its EV ...
Autocrypt Co., Ltd.: AUTOCRYPT Releases Plug&Charge Upgrade for Charging Station Management SystemAutomotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT expanded the scope of its EV charging station management system (CSMS) through ...
AUTOCRYPT ReleasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AUTOCRYPT Releases