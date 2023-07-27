AUTOCRYPT Releases Plug&Charge Upgrade for Charging Station Management System

I diversi processi di produzione nell'ambito delle industrie ...Tragedia a Palermo: Donna di 61 Anni Trovata Morta in Ascensore ...Sinead O'Connor: Addio a una Leggendaria Cantante Irlandese Dopo ...Sistemi di riscaldamento per palestre: ecco quali sono i più ...Svelati altri cinque nuovi Eroi FC 24Dungeons & Dragons: il Systems Reference Document e la demo ...LEGO 2K Drive - Hub CreatorieFootball Championship Open: finali mondiali a TokioSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 - Join the Flip SideA FIRENZE IL TEAM AQUA ASDUltime Blog

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2023

 Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT expanded the scope of its EV Charging Station Management System (CSMS) through the release of "EVIQ CSMS for Plug&Charge," an add-on that will seamlessly guide the deployment and Management of Plug&Charge (PnC) operations, available for charge point operators (CPO) and e-mobility service providers (EMSP). Defined in ISO 15118 for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communications, Plug&Charge allows vehicles and chargers to automatically authenticate one another once plugged, enabling a fully automated Charging and billing process. Compliant with ISO 15118-2 and ISO 15118-20, EVIQ CSMS for Plug&Charge provides customers with a comprehensive set of ...
