Veeva Pulse Uncovers Field Medical Engagement Drives 1 5x Increase in Treatment Adoption

Veeva Pulse Uncovers Field Medical Engagement Drives 1.5x Increase in Treatment Adoption (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) Opportunity for broader impact as 70% of key opinion leaders interact with only one biopharma BARCELONA, Spain, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today revealed findings of Field Medical's impact on clinical practice in the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report. Analysis shows that disease state education by Medical science liaisons (MSLs) with key opinion leaders (KOLs) before launch leads to 1.5 times greater Treatment Adoption. This result across the healthcare organization (HCO) within the first six months post-launch expands reach to more patients that could benefit from new medicines and therapies. Scientific Engagement with KOLs has a lasting impact on new Treatment ...
"This deeper understanding of scientific engagement and treatment adoption shows the impact of field medical on launch success and most KOLs have greater potential to work with more field medical ...
