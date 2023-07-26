UAE, UN, INTERPOL and EUROPOL Join Forces to Tackle Environmental Crime and Climate Crisis (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), a Joint initiative led by the UAE Ministry of Interior in close partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), launched today its roadmap for the years 2023 to 2025 focusing on five major initiatives aimed at tackling Environmental Crime and the Climate Crisis at large. The launch followed a meeting of the I2LEC's Steering Committee, which discussed the need for global action, including increased training and Joint operations to address Climate challenges and combat Crimes against the environment. The roadmap will guide the actions and areas of work of I2LEC in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UAE, UN, INTERPOL and EUROPOL Join Forces to Tackle Environmental Crime and Climate CrisisView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/uae - un - interpol - and - europol - join - forces - to - tackle - environmental - crime - and - climate - crisis - 301884020.html
