SANY: Demonstrating Their Commitment to Sustainability in Africa (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo was held in Changsha from June 29th to July 2nd, where 53 African countries, 12 international organizations, and over 1500 exhibitors gathered, driving Sino-Africa economic and trade cooperation development. SANY Group ("SANY") exhibited 14 flagship products, including those from concrete, road, and port machinery categories at the Expo. At the Expo, Xiang Wenbo, the rotating Chairman of SANY, delivered a speech as the sole Chinese business representative. He highlighted the long-standing history of Sino-Africa friendship and the highly complementary economic patterns of the two regions, bringing enormous cooperation potential. Sino-Africa relations are currently at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo was held in Changsha from June 29th to July 2nd, where 53 African countries, 12 international organizations, and over 1500 exhibitors gathered, driving Sino-Africa economic and trade cooperation development. SANY Group ("SANY") exhibited 14 flagship products, including those from concrete, road, and port machinery categories at the Expo. At the Expo, Xiang Wenbo, the rotating Chairman of SANY, delivered a speech as the sole Chinese business representative. He highlighted the long-standing history of Sino-Africa friendship and the highly complementary economic patterns of the two regions, bringing enormous cooperation potential. Sino-Africa relations are currently at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
SANY: Demonstrating Their Commitment to Sustainability in AfricaBEIJING, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo was held in Changsha from June 29th to July 2nd, where 53 ...
SANY DemonstratingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SANY Demonstrating