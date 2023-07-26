A FIRENZE IL TEAM AQUA ASDTHE WITCHER I GADGET ISPIRATI ALLA SERIERunning Fable arriverà su Xbox e Nintendo SwitchBlizzard e Mila Kunis per il Pacchetto Mascotte di beneficenza di ...Call of Duty Mobile - Season 7: Heat Wave arriva il 3 agosto!Allarme scienziati: Cruciale corrente oceanica AMOC potrebbe ...Bonus una tantum per dipendenti statali: Arriva la gradita sorpresa ...Indagine sulla vendita di quote societarie: Accuse di falso e ...Come funziona la telefonia VoIP e come scegliere il provider miglioreTragica caduta da scogliera dopo proposta di matrimonio: donna muore ...Ultime Blog

SANY: Demonstrating Their Commitment to Sustainability in Africa (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023)

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo was held in Changsha from June 29th to July 2nd, where 53 African countries, 12 international organizations, and over 1500 exhibitors gathered, driving Sino-Africa economic and trade cooperation development. SANY Group ("SANY") exhibited 14 flagship products, including those from concrete, road, and port machinery categories at the Expo. At the Expo, Xiang Wenbo, the rotating Chairman of SANY, delivered a speech as the sole Chinese business representative. He highlighted the long-standing history of Sino-Africa friendship and the highly complementary economic patterns of the two regions, bringing enormous cooperation potential. Sino-Africa relations are currently at ...
