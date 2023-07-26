IMPACT | Alex Shelley ha sfidato il suo “senpai” Hiroshi Tanahashi

(Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023)Wrestling ha annunciato proprio oggi che, al prossimo evento in PPV Multiverse United 2: For whom the bell tolls,affronteràin un match valido per l’World Championship.ha dichiarato: “Sei stato un grandeper me per anni quando ero nella NJPW, e ti ammiravo perché sei un asso. Ebbene, indovina un po’? Io sono il jolly. Il 20 agosto alla 2300 Arena, famosa in tutto il mondo, vieni avanti e affrontami per vincere questa cintura. Ti mostrerò perché ora sono il migliore al mondo”., durante la sua permanenza in NJPW dal 2013 al 2015, ha fatto squadra diverse volte con Kushida e, ma questa sarà la prima volta che i due si affronteranno ...

