IMPACT: Alex Shelley ha sfidato il suo “senpai” Hiroshi Tanahashi (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) IMPACT Wrestling ha annunciato proprio oggi che, al prossimo evento in PPV Multiverse United 2: For whom the bell tolls, Alex Shelley affronterà Hiroshi Tanahashi in un match valido per l’IMPACT World Championship. Shelley ha dichiarato: “Sei stato un grande senpai per me per anni quando ero nella NJPW, e ti ammiravo perché sei un asso. Ebbene, indovina un po’? Io sono il jolly. Il 20 agosto alla 2300 Arena, famosa in tutto il mondo, vieni avanti e affrontami per vincere questa cintura. Ti mostrerò perché ora sono il migliore al mondo”. Shelley, durante la sua permanenza in NJPW dal 2013 al 2015, ha fatto squadra diverse volte con Kushida e Tanahashi, ma questa sarà la prima volta che i due si affronteranno ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Sound of Freedom: The #1 Movie in the United States, Thanks to Ambassadors of Freedom...promoting the life - saving mission of "Sound of Freedom." These videos confirm the film's impact ... Alejandro Sanz , Alex Sirvent , Carlos Ponce , Chuck Liddell, Dana White , Enrique Santos, Jen Spry , ...
Attori in sciopero: l'industria hollywoodiana è al collasso... l'azienda di analisi dati, ha generato "2,1 milioni di dollari in MIV, media impact value, in sole ... è successo ad Alex O'Keefe, tra gli sceneggiatori responsabili di The Bear , che per presentarsi ...
Solar Biotech Acquires NoblegenWe are bringing together two innovative companies with complementary intellectual property portfolios and sector experience that will help us make a lasting impact on the world.", said Alex Berlin, ...
IMPACT: Alex Shelley ha sfidato il suo “senpai” Hiroshi Tanahashi Zona Wrestling
Attorneys from Farrar & Ball Named "Trial Lawyer of the Year" for Win Against Alex Jones on Behalf of Sandy Hook ParentsAward recognizes attorneys whose case had a major social impact HOUSTON, /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Kyle Farrar, Wesley Ball, Mark Bankston and Bill Ogden from Farrar & Ball, LLP, have been named Publi ...
Frisco’s The Mix planned development sees signs of lifeThe future of the long-awaited Frisco planned development is still undecided as city staff and project representatives work to finalize plans.
IMPACT AlexSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Alex