IMPACT: Alex Shelley ha sfidato il suo “senpai” Hiroshi Tanahashi (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) IMPACT Wrestling ha annunciato proprio oggi che, al prossimo evento in PPV Multiverse United 2: For whom the bell tolls, Alex Shelley affronterà Hiroshi Tanahashi in un match valido per l’IMPACT World Championship. Shelley ha dichiarato: “Sei stato un grande senpai per me per anni quando ero nella NJPW, e ti ammiravo perché sei un asso. Ebbene, indovina un po’? Io sono il jolly. Il 20 agosto alla 2300 Arena, famosa in tutto il mondo, vieni avanti e affrontami per vincere questa cintura. Ti mostrerò perché ora sono il migliore al mondo”. Shelley, durante la sua permanenza in NJPW dal 2013 al 2015, ha fatto squadra diverse volte con Kushida e Tanahashi, ma questa sarà la prima volta che i due si affronteranno ...
