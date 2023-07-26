GreenBroz Launches Game-Changing Harvest Bucket for European Home Grower (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GreenBroz Inc., a leader in post-Harvest cannabis processing technology, announces the European debut of the Harvest Bucket, an advanced Home grow trimming solution. Crafted with all 316 stainless steel hardware, this machine is designed to be gentle on the product, durable, and easy to clean, revolutionizing the trimming process for European craft Growers. Like all of the other machines in its automatic GreenBroz trimmer family, the Harvest Bucket is meticulously crafted to closely mimic the precision of hand trimming while preserving the flower's character and potency. As a result, even Home Growers can now expect a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GreenBroz Inc., a leader in post-Harvest cannabis processing technology, announces the European debut of the Harvest Bucket, an advanced Home grow trimming solution. Crafted with all 316 stainless steel hardware, this machine is designed to be gentle on the product, durable, and easy to clean, revolutionizing the trimming process for European craft Growers. Like all of the other machines in its automatic GreenBroz trimmer family, the Harvest Bucket is meticulously crafted to closely mimic the precision of hand trimming while preserving the flower's character and potency. As a result, even Home Growers can now expect a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
GreenBroz Launches Game-Changing Harvest Bucket for European Home GrowerLAS VEGAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBroz Inc., a leader in post-harvest cannabis processing technology, announces the European debut of the ...
GreenBroz, Inc.: GreenBroz Launches Game-Changing Harvest Bucket for European Home GrowerGreenBroz Inc., a leader in post-harvest cannabis processing technology, announces the European debut of the Harvest Bucket, an advanced home grow trimming ...
GreenBroz LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GreenBroz Launches