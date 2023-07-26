Violento Temporale colpisce la Lombardia: Stato di Emergenza ...Fenomeni meteorologici devastanti nell'Italia Settentrionale: Super ...Come trasformare il tuo giardino in uno spazio funzionale adatto a ...Come richiedere un prestito online in base alle tue esigenzeGruppo di Hacking Lazarus Sfrutta Vulnerabilità dei Server Microsoft ...EA SPORTS FC ANNUNCIA NUOVI EROIEA SPORTS F1 23 - NUOVE ENTUSIASMANTI SFIDE DI 'F1(R) WORLD'I Sistemi Colonizzati: un’antologia animata di StarfieldScopri il gameplay di ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON!Arma 3 Creator DLC: Spearhead 1944 in arrivoUltime Blog

GreenBroz Launches Game-Changing Harvest Bucket for European Home Grower (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 GreenBroz Inc., a leader in post-Harvest cannabis processing technology, announces the European debut of the Harvest Bucket, an advanced Home grow trimming solution. Crafted with all 316 stainless steel hardware, this machine is designed to be gentle on the product, durable, and easy to clean, revolutionizing the trimming process for European craft Growers. Like all of the other machines in its automatic GreenBroz trimmer family, the Harvest Bucket is meticulously crafted to closely mimic the precision of hand trimming while preserving the flower's character and potency. As a result, even Home Growers can now expect a ...
