BENY' s 1500V DC Power Transmission Empowers World' s Largest Solar PV Power Station

The World's Largest 7GW Solar PV Power Station in Qinghai Province's upper reaches of the Yellow River, invested by China National Energy Investment Group, recently achieved successful grid connection. BENY provided advanced Transmission solutions for this colossal Solar Power Station cluster, showcasing its resilience against severe weather conditions. As a key supporter of the World's Largest Solar Power Station, BENY has significantly contributed to the advancement of the clean energy industry. In the context of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
