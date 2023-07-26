AEW: Athena e l’occasione di diventare double champion, lanciata la sfida a Kris Statlander per All In (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) All In si avvicina sempre di più e per la AEW sarà un’occasione veramente importante per la compagnia dato che l’evento si terrà a Londra allo stadio di Wembley e l’attesa per lo show è tanta. La AEW vorrà sicuramente arrivare all’evento proponendo il miglior show possibile e sicuramente qualche sorpresa. double champion? In occasione dell’importante evento l’attuale ROH Women’s champion Athena ha lanciato una sfida e il match proposto non sarebbe per niente male. Infatti Athena ha apertamente sfidato Kris Statlander per il TBS championship e vorrebbe che il match avvenisse ad All In. Ovviamente, non è ancora una cosa certa, ma la sfida sembra essere stata lanciata ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Athena: I Love Kris Statlander, I'd Love To Break Her Face And Take The TBS Title At AEW All InWhen asked who she would choose to face at the event if she could pick her opponent, Athena targeted the current AEW TBS Champion, someone she still considers a friend, Kris Statlander.
Maybe I’ll just give up on the AEW Women’s DivisionAthena and Willow Nightingale had one of the best matches, not just women’s matches, of 2023 on Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor PPV. Not only was it the culmination of a three-match trilogy ...
