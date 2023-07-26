eFootball Championship Open: finali mondiali a TokioSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 - Join the Flip SideA FIRENZE IL TEAM AQUA ASDTHE WITCHER I GADGET ISPIRATI ALLA SERIERunning Fable arriverà su Xbox e Nintendo SwitchBlizzard e Mila Kunis per il Pacchetto Mascotte di beneficenza di ...Call of Duty Mobile - Season 7: Heat Wave arriva il 3 agosto!Allarme scienziati: Cruciale corrente oceanica AMOC potrebbe ...Bonus una tantum per dipendenti statali: Arriva la gradita sorpresa ...Indagine sulla vendita di quote societarie: Accuse di falso e ...Ultime Blog

AEW | Athena e l’occasione di diventare double champion | lanciata la sfida a Kris Statlander per All In

AEW Athena

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
AEW: Athena e l’occasione di diventare double champion, lanciata la sfida a Kris Statlander per All In (Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) All In si avvicina sempre di più e per la AEW sarà un’occasione veramente importante per la compagnia dato che l’evento si terrà a Londra allo stadio di Wembley e l’attesa per lo show è tanta. La AEW vorrà sicuramente arrivare all’evento proponendo il miglior show possibile e sicuramente qualche sorpresa. double champion? In occasione dell’importante evento l’attuale ROH Women’s champion Athena ha lanciato una sfida e il match proposto non sarebbe per niente male. Infatti Athena ha apertamente sfidato Kris Statlander per il TBS championship e vorrebbe che il match avvenisse ad All In. Ovviamente, non è ancora una cosa certa, ma la sfida sembra essere stata lanciata ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

AEW: Athena e l’occasione di diventare double champion, lanciata la sfida a Kris Statlander per All In  Zona Wrestling

Athena: I Love Kris Statlander, I'd Love To Break Her Face And Take The TBS Title At AEW All In

When asked who she would choose to face at the event if she could pick her opponent, Athena targeted the current AEW TBS Champion, someone she still considers a friend, Kris Statlander.

Maybe I’ll just give up on the AEW Women’s Division

Athena and Willow Nightingale had one of the best matches, not just women’s matches, of 2023 on Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor PPV. Not only was it the culmination of a three-match trilogy ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Athena
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Athena Athena l’occasione diventare double champion