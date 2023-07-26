A deep dive with Clionagh | strait out the Big Condo Records Roster

Leggi su thegametv

(Di mercoledì 26 luglio 2023) How did you get into music? I first got into music from a very young age. I guess you could say I just clickedit. I used to dance around my bedroom listening to my iPod on the speaker, from there it became a growing passion, I not only loved music but wanted to create my own music and become a trained singer! I was around 6 when It was clear I had a musical ear and talent for singing,my daily singing in my room and joining the choir, I began growing my vocal technique and even started writing my own music! What inspired you to become an artist ? One of my earliest inspirations was Dolly Parton, I remember listening to her song “coat of many colours” on repeat and thinking that her voice was incredible! You can guess that I learnt that song off by heart in no time and sang it everywhere! The way Dolly Parton wrote music really ...