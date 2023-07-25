WWE: Titus O’Neil era presente a diversi tapings di recente (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) La WWE ha un roster molto ampio e spesso non riesce a utilizzare in TV tutti i wrestler che ha a disposizione. Ad alcuni atleti, infatti, vengono dati dei ruoli extra-ring, come nel caso di Titus O’Neil, che nel tempo è diventato un vero e proprio ambasciatore per la compagnia di Stamford. O’Neil, che ha combattuto il suo ultimo match nel 2020, non si è ancora ritirato ma non si vede in TV da diverso tempo: nonostante questo, l’ex 24/7 Champion è stato presente a diversi tapings nell’ultimo periodo. L’indiscrezione Stando a quanto fatto notare da Sean Sapp per Fightful, Titus O’Neil è stato visto spesso nel backstage in quest’ultimo periodo:“Titus O’Neil ha presenziato a diversi spettacoli ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE Raw 17/06/2023 Report (2/3) - Non vivo nel passato, vivo nel ... World Wrestling
10 Most Muscular Physiques In ROH History, RankedROH has always been a haven for more technical, workrate-based wrestlers, but these ones stood out for their muscular physiques.
WWE’s Megan Morant provides update after kidney donationWWE reporter Megan Morant graciously donated her kidney to save her former boss' wife. She provided an update on her status recently.
WWE TitusSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Titus