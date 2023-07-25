Violento Temporale colpisce la Lombardia: Stato di Emergenza ...Fenomeni meteorologici devastanti nell'Italia Settentrionale: Super ...Come trasformare il tuo giardino in uno spazio funzionale adatto a ...Come richiedere un prestito online in base alle tue esigenzeGruppo di Hacking Lazarus Sfrutta Vulnerabilità dei Server Microsoft ...EA SPORTS FC ANNUNCIA NUOVI EROIEA SPORTS F1 23 - NUOVE ENTUSIASMANTI SFIDE DI 'F1(R) WORLD'I Sistemi Colonizzati: un’antologia animata di StarfieldScopri il gameplay di ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON!Arma 3 Creator DLC: Spearhead 1944 in arrivoUltime Blog

WWE | Titus O’Neil era presente a diversi tapings di recente

WWE Titus

WWE: Titus O’Neil era presente a diversi tapings di recente (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) La WWE ha un roster molto ampio e spesso non riesce a utilizzare in TV tutti i wrestler che ha a disposizione. Ad alcuni atleti, infatti, vengono dati dei ruoli extra-ring, come nel caso di Titus O’Neil, che nel tempo è diventato un vero e proprio ambasciatore per la compagnia di Stamford. O’Neil, che ha combattuto il suo ultimo match nel 2020, non si è ancora ritirato ma non si vede in TV da diverso tempo: nonostante questo, l’ex 24/7 Champion è stato presente a diversi tapings nell’ultimo periodo. L’indiscrezione Stando a quanto fatto notare da Sean Sapp per Fightful, Titus O’Neil è stato visto spesso nel backstage in quest’ultimo periodo:“Titus O’Neil ha presenziato a diversi spettacoli ...
