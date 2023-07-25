Trina Solar again ranked in top AAA category in PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

(Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/has beenin the top AAAfor the fifth consecutive quarter in PV Tech's PVfor Q2'2023, underlining the company's leadership status in high reliability, advanced technology, shipments and sound financial performance.has now been recognized as an 'Overall High Achiever' by RETC for three consecutive years and'Top Performer' for nine years in a row by PVEL. The company's Vertex modules have also recently been certified by TÜV Rheinland for their performance in harsh marine environments, while its 700W series modules passing the RETC thresher test.invests heavily in ...

CHANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - TrinaTracker, a smart solution provider underCo., Ltd. has received the "Report on Technology Review of Single - axis Tracking System: Vanguard - 1P" issued by DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider. This is second ...CHANGZHOU, China, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - On July 7, nine module manufacturers includinghave reached a consensus on standardizing the dimensions of rectangular silicon wafer modules to 2382*1134mm, based on's 210R modules with dimensions of 2384*1134mm launched in ...YIWU, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -has announced the certification of its Yiwu manufacturing facility as a Zero Carbon Factory. This is the first factory in the PV industry to be awarded zero carbon status by an independent ...

«Tra semiconduttori e fotovoltaico le migliori opportunità d ... Il Sole 24 ORE

CHANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a smart solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. has received the 'Report ...JA Solar, Trina Solar e al primo posto LONGi Solar. La classifica è dominata dalla Cina, tra le succitate società, 8 sono cinesi e sono cinesi le prime sei classificate per ordine di grandezza.