Solar Biotech Acquires Noblegen (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) - Solar Biotech Canada will transform consumer goods to ensure a sustainable future NORTON, Va. and PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Solar Biotech Inc., a Norton, Virginia-based provider of complete sustainable and scalable biomanufacturing solutions, continues to build out its vertically integrated organization by acquiring Noblegen, an advanced digital biology company based in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. Noblegen will now operate under the name Solar Biotech Canada, continuing as the organization's food-grade-certified (SQF9) biomanufacturing and research & development hub in Canada. The new company will leverage both partners' strengths in microbiology and biomanufacturing to offer revolutionary Biotech and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Solar Biotech Acquires NoblegenNORTON, Va. and PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Biotech Inc., a Norton, Virginia-based provider of complete sustainable and scalable biomanufacturing solutions, continues to ...
