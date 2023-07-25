Slenergy's Partner Training & Guidance Tour: Enhancing Client Experience in Germany (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) FRANKFURT, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Partner Training and Guidance Tour in Germany at the end of July. This Tour comes after Slenergy's successful introduction of its groundbreaking iShare-Home one-stop residential solar energy solution at a prestigious brand and new product release event in Munich on May 31. Designed to address current challenges in the residential solar energy landscape, Slenergy's iShare-Home system offers capacities ranging from 4-15 kW. It incorporates a hybrid inverter, energy storage, a cable set, and smart monitoring system that enables real-time data tracking and remote ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Partner Training and Guidance Tour in Germany at the end of July. This Tour comes after Slenergy's successful introduction of its groundbreaking iShare-Home one-stop residential solar energy solution at a prestigious brand and new product release event in Munich on May 31. Designed to address current challenges in the residential solar energy landscape, Slenergy's iShare-Home system offers capacities ranging from 4-15 kW. It incorporates a hybrid inverter, energy storage, a cable set, and smart monitoring system that enables real-time data tracking and remote ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Slenergy presenta il sistema all-in-one iShare-Home Solare B2B
Slenergy's Partner Training & Guidance Tour: Enhancing Client Experience in GermanyFRANKFURT, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is gearing up to launch its highly ...
Slenergy PartnerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Slenergy Partner