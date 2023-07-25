L’AI generativa entra in azienda con la soluzione Adoc di AmmagammaSempre più cloud il portafoglio di Aikom TechnologyYU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI al gamescom 2023Sony - auricolari True Wireless WF-1000XM5 “For The Music”Mortal Kombat 1: rivelati nuovi personaggi giocabiliNasce il Polo del videogioco Made in Italy grazie a Leonardo ...Incontra Pontius the Knight nel nuovo trailer di Trine 5Vacanze estive e cybersecurityFederica Pellegrini e Matteo Giunta: Amore e Complicità Social tra le ...Mirko e Perla di Temptation Island: Il Confronto Che Ha Diviso i ...Ultime Blog

Slenergy's Partner Training & Guidance Tour: Enhancing Client Experience in Germany (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) FRANKFURT, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Partner Training and Guidance Tour in Germany at the end of July. This Tour comes after Slenergy's successful introduction of its groundbreaking iShare-Home one-stop residential solar energy solution at a prestigious brand and new product release event in Munich on May 31. Designed to address current challenges in the residential solar energy landscape, Slenergy's iShare-Home system offers capacities ranging from 4-15 kW. It incorporates a hybrid inverter, energy storage, a cable set, and smart monitoring system that enables real-time data tracking and remote ...
