Sinopec Paves the Way for High-Quality Growth in Petrochemical Industry Using Innovative Drive | Energy Efficiency and Consumption Optimization Approaches

 Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), has remarked that China's Petrochemical Industry is looking at profound adjustment and transformation in times of change at the forum for Petrochemical Industry development trends under the context of "Dual Carbon" goals (the "Forum") hosted on July 22 in Beijing.  "As China pledges to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, global and domestic oil demand will also peak, leading to excess production capacity of major chemical products in China," noted Ma. "The Petrochemical Industry needs to take the initiative to accelerate transformation and upgrading in response to the challenges and explore a ...
