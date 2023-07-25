Revolutionizing Compact Computing: Meet MSI's Astonishing Mini PC Series (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) TAIPEI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MSI, a global leader in high-performance Computing solutions, has launched its Mini PC line-up, including the Cubi 5, Cubi N, PRO DP10, and PRO DP21 Series. These Mini computers are designed to cater to a wide range of industries, such as SMBs, offices, hostels, restaurants, educational institutions, medical facilities, science labs, and kiosks. With their Miniature chassis, powerful processors, exclusive software, and Thunderbolt 4, the Cubi and PRO DP Series have redefined the world of Compact Computing. Cubi 5 & Cubi N: Unleashing Power in a Compact Package The Cubi Series boasts remarkable power within a small 0.66-liter footprint, providing easy access to high-performance ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Revolutionizing Compact Computing: Meet MSI's Astonishing Mini PC SeriesTAIPEI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in high-performance computing solutions, has launched its Mini PC line-up, including ...
