Internet Society Foundation announces new round of funding to promote Internet resiliency (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) RESTON, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Internet Society Foundation has launched a new round of grants through its resiliency program, which aims to help communities enhance preparedness and build Internet resiliency when faced with adverse events. This funding will support projects that increase network resiliency in communities prone to natural and climate-related disasters, ensuring these communities can prepare for and withstand the effects of a disaster on Internet connectivity. "Internet connectivity becomes a vital tool when disaster strikes, both for people in need and those responding to the emergency," noted Sarah ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Internet Society Foundation announces new round of funding to promote Internet resiliency
