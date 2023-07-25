Implementation of the first robotics packet sorting system by Geek+ and Hongkong Post (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) - HONG KONG, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Hongkong Post and Geek+ have teamed up to implement its first robotic packet sorting system. Combining Geek+'s advanced sorting and moving solutions with the development blueprint of the Hongkong Post project team, the new technology promises to transform and streamline the packet sorting process to improve the efficiency for mail handling. Geek+'s proprietary sorting and mobile robots enabled Hongkong Post to simplify the overall workflow and achieve a more efficient and accurate sorting process in comparison to the traditional manual ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
