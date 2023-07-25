Gruppo di Hacking Lazarus Sfrutta Vulnerabilità dei Server Microsoft ...EA SPORTS FC ANNUNCIA NUOVI EROIEA SPORTS F1 23 - NUOVE ENTUSIASMANTI SFIDE DI 'F1(R) WORLD'I Sistemi Colonizzati: un’antologia animata di StarfieldScopri il gameplay di ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON!Arma 3 Creator DLC: Spearhead 1944 in arrivoNuovi smartwatch Celly: sempre connessi anche durante l’attività ...Proscenic presenta Floobot M9DJI annuncia DJI Air 3DLSS 3, Reflex, NVIDIA RTX IO, DLAA in arrivo su Ratchet & Clank: RiftUltime Blog

Impartner Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management Q3 2023

Impartner Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management Q3 2023 (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) ImPartner received highest scores possible in Partner ecosystem and community criteria across 33-criterion evaluation by independent research firm SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

ImPartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of Partner Management technologies, today reveals its scores in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q3 2023. ImPartner received scores of 5.0 – the highest rating possible – in the Partner ecosystem and community evaluated criteria. According to the Forrester Research report, "PRM customers should look for providers with proven solutions that optimize processes for ...
Impartner received highest scores possible in partner ecosystem and community criteria across 33-criterion evaluation by independent research firm ...
