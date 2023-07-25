Impartner Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management Q3 2023 (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) ImPartner received highest scores possible in Partner ecosystem and community criteria across 33-criterion evaluation by independent research firm SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ImPartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of Partner Management technologies, today reveals its scores in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q3 2023. ImPartner received scores of 5.0 – the highest rating possible – in the Partner ecosystem and community evaluated criteria. According to the Forrester Research report, "PRM customers should look for providers with proven solutions that optimize processes for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ImPartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of Partner Management technologies, today reveals its scores in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q3 2023. ImPartner received scores of 5.0 – the highest rating possible – in the Partner ecosystem and community evaluated criteria. According to the Forrester Research report, "PRM customers should look for providers with proven solutions that optimize processes for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Impartner Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management Q3 2023Impartner received highest scores possible in partner ecosystem and community criteria across 33-criterion evaluation by independent research firm ...
Impartner NamedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Impartner Named