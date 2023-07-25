GdS – Giroud: “Leao può arrivare al livello di Mbappé. Vogliamo la seconda stella” (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) 2023-07-25 11:46:26 Continuano i commenti sui social network a seguito dell’ultima notizia riportata dalla Gazzetta: L’attaccante francese ha parlato a Dazn: “Pulisic rapido, veloce e bravo sotto porta. Futuro? Sogno di fare ancora grandi cose” Giroud a testa alta. Altissima: “Il nostro obiettivo è la seconda stella”. Quindi lo scudetto: “Vogliamo fare la miglior stagione possibile in campionato e in Champions League. E’ questa la nostra volontà”. L’attaccante, 37 anni a settembre, ha parlato così a Dazn in vista della seconda con il Milan. Giroud ha vinto lo scudetto nel 2022 e siglato 32 gol in due stagioni. Queste le sue parole nello speciale “Inside”, format dedicato ai ritiri delle squadre di Serie A. In questo caso ai rossoneri. Leao e ibra — Diverse ...Leggi su justcalcio
