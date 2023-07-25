FDA Clears Numares Health Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test and Core Technology Platform (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) THE WOODLANDS, Texas and REGENSBURG, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared a Numares Health Test, the AXINON® LDL-p Test System, as a new tool physicians can use to measure lipoproteins for patients at risk for Cardiovascular disease. Currently, Numares is the only company in the US selling an FDA-cleared NMR Test. The FDA clearance also includes the company's Core Technology Platform, the proprietary AXINON® System, that incorporates Diagnostic Testing algorithms into nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. Numares uses this Technology to develop Diagnostic Tests ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared a Numares Health Test, the AXINON® LDL-p Test System, as a new tool physicians can use to measure lipoproteins for patients at risk for Cardiovascular disease. Currently, Numares is the only company in the US selling an FDA-cleared NMR Test. The FDA clearance also includes the company's Core Technology Platform, the proprietary AXINON® System, that incorporates Diagnostic Testing algorithms into nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. Numares uses this Technology to develop Diagnostic Tests ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Prevenzione Rsv, Fda approva farmaco per neonati e bambini ... Farmacista33
FDA Clears Numares Health Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test and Core Technology PlatformTHE WOODLANDS, Texas and REGENSBURG, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared a Numares Health test, ...
Becton Dickinson shares hit record high after US FDA clears return of drug infusion systemBecton Dickinson said it expects to begin shipping the devices and recognizing revenue in its fiscal year 2024. It said it does not expect any material incremental revenue contribution from the Alaris ...
FDA ClearsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FDA Clears