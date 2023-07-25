Vacanze estive e cybersecurityFederica Pellegrini e Matteo Giunta: Amore e Complicità Social tra le ...Mirko e Perla di Temptation Island: Il Confronto Che Ha Diviso i ...Oriana Marzoli e Daniele Dal Moro: Amore e Dispetti nella Vita da ...Principe Harry e Meghan Markle: Alla Ricerca di Nuova Casa a Malibu!Salario minimo: Presidente della Commissione Lavoro e opposizioni ...Emergenza incendi a Palermo e in tutta la Sicilia: situazione critica ...Forte temporale colpisce Lombardia: danni e allagamenti a Milano e ...Come abbinare le calze al look? I consigli di stile (imperdibili)EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 5.0Ultime Blog

FDA Clears Numares Health Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test and Core Technology Platform

(Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) THE WOODLANDS, Texas and REGENSBURG, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared a Numares Health Test, the AXINON® LDL-p Test System, as a new tool physicians can use to measure lipoproteins for patients at risk for Cardiovascular disease. Currently, Numares is the only company in the US selling an FDA-cleared NMR Test. The FDA clearance also includes the company's Core Technology Platform, the proprietary AXINON® System, that incorporates Diagnostic Testing algorithms into nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. Numares uses this Technology to develop Diagnostic Tests ...
THE WOODLANDS, Texas and REGENSBURG, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared a Numares Health test, ...

Becton Dickinson said it expects to begin shipping the devices and recognizing revenue in its fiscal year 2024. It said it does not expect any material incremental revenue contribution from the Alaris ...
