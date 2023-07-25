Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) TOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. The Compact GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD analog-digital combination timepieces in Pink Gold (available in five models in total) Sparkle like jewelry. Casio has in recent years expanded its lineup of all-gender watches in G-SHOCK. In February 2023, Casio signed the five-member South Korean girl group ITZY as a G-SHOCK brand ambassador. The group's powerful songs and performances are well-suited to the G-SHOCK brand concept of toughness, sending a strong message that G-SHOCK ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle
Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold SparkleTOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of ...
