Federica Pellegrini e Matteo Giunta: Amore e Complicità Social tra le ...Mirko e Perla di Temptation Island: Il Confronto Che Ha Diviso i ...Oriana Marzoli e Daniele Dal Moro: Amore e Dispetti nella Vita da ...Principe Harry e Meghan Markle: Alla Ricerca di Nuova Casa a Malibu!Salario minimo: Presidente della Commissione Lavoro e opposizioni ...Emergenza incendi a Palermo e in tutta la Sicilia: situazione critica ...Forte temporale colpisce Lombardia: danni e allagamenti a Milano e ...Come abbinare le calze al look? I consigli di stile (imperdibili)EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 5.0Da Attiva i dispositivi Backbone per il mobile gamingUltime Blog

Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle

Casio Release

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) TOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. The Compact GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD analog-digital combination timepieces in Pink Gold (available in five models in total) Sparkle like jewelry.   Casio has in recent years expanded its lineup of all-gender watches in G-SHOCK. In February 2023, Casio signed the five-member South Korean girl group ITZY as a G-SHOCK brand ambassador. The group's powerful songs and performances are well-suited to the G-SHOCK brand concept of toughness, sending a strong message that G-SHOCK ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Casio to Release First Collaboration EDIFICE with MUGEN

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151173/ECB_40MU_72dpifeature_03.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release - first - collaboration - edifice - with - ...

Casio to Release Dust - and Mud - Resistant G - SHOCK with Dual - Layer LCD for Improved Readability

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141419/GW_9500_72dpifeature_02.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release - dust - - and - mud - resistant - g - shock - ...

Casio to Release First Collaboration EDIFICE with MUGEN

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151173/ECB_40MU_72dpifeature_03.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release - first - collaboration - edifice - with - ...

Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold ...  Padova News

Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle

TOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of ...

Yamaha P-125a digital piano review

A step up from the entry-level P-45 model in the company’s lineup, the Yamaha P-125a is a fully-weighted, 88-key portable stage piano that features 24 piano, electric piano and other ‘bread and butter ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Casio Release
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Casio Release Casio Release Compact SHOCK with