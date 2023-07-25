Britain's 'Brain' heralds new era of commerce enabled AI (Di martedì 25 luglio 2023) LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Rezolve AI Limited, the UK's leading AI innovator, today announced the introduction of its transformative AI platform, 'Brain'. This remarkable development promises to catalyse a new era of ecommerce interaction and data analysis, further boosting the UK's reputation in the global AI arena. Developed by the expert team at Rezolve led by Dr Salman Ahmad, 'Brain' is a product discovery engine that redefines ecommerce interactions. By harnessing proprietary sophisticated algorithms, advanced machine learning, and natural language processing, Brain behaves like a highly knowledgeable sales assistant, armed with unparalleled product information and insight. With Brain, consumers can engage ecommerce sites conversationally, asking ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
