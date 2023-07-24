Incendio a Rodi: L'isola in fiamme da sei giorni, notizie e ...Belen Rodriguez lascia Mediaset: Sorpresa! Nuovo progetto con il ...Tragedia familiare a Verona: Fratelli trovati morti con ferite da ...Tragico attacco a giornalisti russi in Ucraina: bombe a grappolo ...Evacuazione di massa a Rodi: Barche private si uniscono alla Guardia ...Scopri le meraviglie dell'oceano a bordo di una crociera ...Wanda Nara rompe il silenzio sui social: Scatti della sua ultima ...Inchiesta ambientale in Piemonte: Smog e mortalità correlata, ex ...Calciomercato Juventus: Le trattative per Franck Kessie si ...Luca Vismara, il talento sottovalutato di Amici, racconta la sua ...Ultime Blog

Unleashing the Power of Digital-ESG: Transforming Sustainability in the AI Age (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) Global think-tank DQ Institute launches the Digital-ESG Assessment and Reporting Standards, which aims to address Digital-related risks while fostering a "human-centered technology" approach in the AI age SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 DQ Institute, a renowned global organization dedicated to setting global standards for Digital intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of the Digital-ESG Assessment and Reporting Standards in collaboration with Taejae Future Consensus Institute, a leading think-tank in Korea. The "Digital Age, A Pathway to Sustainability" Forum was held at The Korean Foundation of Advanced Studies on July 13th, with the participation of Ban Ki-moon, the 8th UN Secretary-General, Irina Bokova, the former Director General of UNESCO, Kim Yong-Hak, the former ...
