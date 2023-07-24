Unleashing the Power of Digital-ESG: Transforming Sustainability in the AI Age (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) Global think-tank DQ Institute launches the Digital-ESG Assessment and Reporting Standards, which aims to address Digital-related risks while fostering a "human-centered technology" approach in the AI age SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
DQ Institute, a renowned global organization dedicated to setting global standards for Digital intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of the Digital-ESG Assessment and Reporting Standards in collaboration with Taejae Future Consensus Institute, a leading think-tank in Korea. The "Digital Age, A Pathway to Sustainability" Forum was held at The Korean Foundation of Advanced Studies on July 13th, with the participation of Ban Ki-moon, the 8th UN Secretary-General, Irina Bokova, the former Director General of UNESCO, Kim Yong-Hak, the former ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
