SomaLogic partners with Dante Genomics to enhance clinical and research adoption of proteomics in Europe (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) SomaLogic's 7,000-plex SomaScan® Platform will be used in proteomics testing at scale in Europe. BOULDER, Colo. and L'AQUILA, Italy, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SomaLogic Operating Co. Inc., (Nasdaq:SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced its partnership with Dante Genomics, a global leader in Genomics and precision medicine, to offer a comprehensive solution for proteomics testing at scale in Europe. Dante will be the first SomaLogic authorized site in Italy. "Over the past seven years, Dante has been intensely focused on enhancing the clinical utility of the genome, and in partnering ...
Dante Genomics will run SomaLogic's technology out of its laboratory in Italy, providing proteomics services for the European market. SomaLogic's 7,000-plex SomaScan ® Platform can be applied across ...
