MitoSense Officially Joins CAMP as Partner for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) Development

MitoSense and the Centre for Advanced Medical Products (CAMP) are delighted to announce that MitoSense has Officially joined CAMP as a Partner for the Development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs). MitoSense, Inc. is a leading biotechnology company focused on developing Advanced therapies for neurodegenerative diseases using Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™) technology. The company's patented MOT™ technology has shown promising results in treating mitochondrial dysfunction, and it could also be applied to the CARMEV project by improving ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
