MitoSense Officially Joins CAMP as Partner for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) Development

PLYMOUTH, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

MitoSense and the Centre for Advanced Medical Products (CAMP) are delighted to announce that MitoSense has Officially joined CAMP as a Partner for the Development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs). MitoSense, Inc. is a leading biotechnology company focused on developing Advanced therapies for neurodegenerative diseases using Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™) technology. The company's patented MOT™ technology has shown promising results in treating mitochondrial dysfunction, and it could also be applied to the CARMEV project by improving ...
