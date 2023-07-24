MitoSense Officially Joins CAMP as Partner for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) Development

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) PLYMOUTH, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/and the Centre forMedical) are delighted to announce thathasjoinedas afor theof)., Inc. is a leading biotechnology company focused on developingtherapies for neurodegenerative diseases using Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™) technology. The company's patented MOT™ technology has shown promising results in treating mitochondrial dysfunction, and it could also be applied to the CARMEV project by improving ...