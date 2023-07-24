Group14 Technologies Acquires Schmid Silicon in Milestone European Expansion (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) WOODINVILLE, Wash. and SPREETAL, Germany, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Group14 Technologies, the leading global manufacturer and supplier of advanced Silicon battery technology, acquired Schmid Silicon Technology Holding GmbH (Schmid Silicon), the most technologically advanced silane producer in Europe, in a landmark move to strengthen the global battery supply chain and meet demand for Silicon battery technology worldwide. As part of the acquisition, Group14 will bring online Schmid Silicon's state-of-the-art silane factory in Spreetal (Schwarze Pumpe), Germany, to support its expanding European operations. The Milestone serves to insulate Group14's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Group14 Technologies, the leading global manufacturer and supplier of advanced Silicon battery technology, acquired Schmid Silicon Technology Holding GmbH (Schmid Silicon), the most technologically advanced silane producer in Europe, in a landmark move to strengthen the global battery supply chain and meet demand for Silicon battery technology worldwide. As part of the acquisition, Group14 will bring online Schmid Silicon's state-of-the-art silane factory in Spreetal (Schwarze Pumpe), Germany, to support its expanding European operations. The Milestone serves to insulate Group14's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Batterie al silicio: così aumenta l'autonomia - Quattroruote.it Quattroruote
Group14 Technologies Acquires Schmid Silicon in Milestone European ExpansionWOODINVILLE, Wash. and SPREETAL, Germany, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, the leading global manufacturer and supplier of ...
SCHMID Group Sells SCHMID Silicon to Group14 Technologies in Preparation for Planned NYSE ListingSCHMID Group, a global solutions provider for the high-tech electronic, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems industries, today announced the sale of SCHMID Silicon Technology Holding GmbH (SCHMID ...
Group14 TechnologiesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Group14 Technologies