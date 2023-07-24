Incendio a Rodi: L'isola in fiamme da sei giorni, notizie e ...Belen Rodriguez lascia Mediaset: Sorpresa! Nuovo progetto con il ...Tragedia familiare a Verona: Fratelli trovati morti con ferite da ...Tragico attacco a giornalisti russi in Ucraina: bombe a grappolo ...Evacuazione di massa a Rodi: Barche private si uniscono alla Guardia ...Scopri le meraviglie dell'oceano a bordo di una crociera ...Wanda Nara rompe il silenzio sui social: Scatti della sua ultima ...Inchiesta ambientale in Piemonte: Smog e mortalità correlata, ex ...Calciomercato Juventus: Le trattative per Franck Kessie si ...Luca Vismara, il talento sottovalutato di Amici, racconta la sua ...Ultime Blog

Group14 Technologies Acquires Schmid Silicon in Milestone European Expansion

Group14 Technologies Acquires Schmid Silicon in Milestone European Expansion (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) WOODINVILLE, Wash. and SPREETAL, Germany, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Group14 Technologies, the leading global manufacturer and supplier of advanced Silicon battery technology, acquired Schmid Silicon Technology Holding GmbH (Schmid Silicon), the most technologically advanced silane producer in Europe, in a landmark move to strengthen the global battery supply chain and meet demand for Silicon battery technology worldwide. As part of the acquisition, Group14 will bring online Schmid Silicon's state-of-the-art silane factory in Spreetal (Schwarze Pumpe), Germany, to support its expanding European operations. The Milestone serves to insulate Group14's ...
