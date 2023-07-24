Estrella Galicia presents the Behind The Scenes look at Oliveira dos Cen Anos, Spanish artist C. Tangana's homage to the football club RC Celta (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) MADRID, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The video to Oliveira dos Cen Anos is a cinematic piece that presents RC Celta's centenary anthem, composed and produced by C. Tangana. Filmed in and around the Ría de Vigo, the work has attracted attention for the spectacular scenery of the estuary, with the passion of Celeste supporters intoning their new anthem. The piece is the work of LittleSpain, the production company co-founded by Madrid artist Antón Álvarez (C. Tangana). The filming, an enormous technical challenge, had the participation of local artists and musicians. A hundred members of Vigo's historic Coral Casablanca choir; the tambourine group As Lagharteiras; along with local punk band Keltoi!. And more than a thousand of the RC ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The video to Oliveira dos Cen Anos is a cinematic piece that presents RC Celta's centenary anthem, composed and produced by C. Tangana. Filmed in and around the Ría de Vigo, the work has attracted attention for the spectacular scenery of the estuary, with the passion of Celeste supporters intoning their new anthem. The piece is the work of LittleSpain, the production company co-founded by Madrid artist Antón Álvarez (C. Tangana). The filming, an enormous technical challenge, had the participation of local artists and musicians. A hundred members of Vigo's historic Coral Casablanca choir; the tambourine group As Lagharteiras; along with local punk band Keltoi!. And more than a thousand of the RC ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
F1, lutto in casa Ferrari: grave perdita per Carlos SainzAntonio Sainz, imprenditore e padre della birra Estrella Galicia . Grave lutto per la famiglia Sainz. Antonio Sainz , padre del rallista Carlos Sainz e nonno del ferrarista Carlos Sainz Jr. si è ...
F1 | Ferrari, Sainz: 'Inizio di stagione più duro rispetto alle aspettative''I miei sentimenti sono un po' contrastanti - ha dichiarato Sainz, citato da SoyMotor, durante un evento organizzato da Estrella Galicia - È stato un inizio di stagione più duro di quanto l'intera ...
Ferrari: indiscrezioni sull'Audi, Carlos Sainz perde le staffeIl driver iberico in un evento organizzato dal suo sponsor Estrella Galicia ha invece rilanciato il suo impegno nel Cavallino , nonostante il difficile avvio del Mondiale 2023 nella classe regina. F1,...
La Spagna rilancia sul Mice e propone La Coruña TTG Italia
El detrás de cámaras de "Oliveira dos Cen Anos"Estrella Galicia presenta las imágenes del detrás de cámaras de la pieza audiovisual producida por Little Spain y dirigida por C.Tangana.
El PP gana en las cuatro provincias gallegas pero deja en el aire un adelanto de las autonómicasLos de Alberto Núñez Feijóo ganan tres diputados, los mismos que pierde el PSOE y se erigen en primera fuerza en Galicia con la incógnita de si Rueda optará ...
Estrella GaliciaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Estrella Galicia