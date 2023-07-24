Incendio a Rodi: L'isola in fiamme da sei giorni, notizie e ...Belen Rodriguez lascia Mediaset: Sorpresa! Nuovo progetto con il ...Tragedia familiare a Verona: Fratelli trovati morti con ferite da ...Tragico attacco a giornalisti russi in Ucraina: bombe a grappolo ...Evacuazione di massa a Rodi: Barche private si uniscono alla Guardia ...Scopri le meraviglie dell'oceano a bordo di una crociera ...Wanda Nara rompe il silenzio sui social: Scatti della sua ultima ...Inchiesta ambientale in Piemonte: Smog e mortalità correlata, ex ...Calciomercato Juventus: Le trattative per Franck Kessie si ...Luca Vismara, il talento sottovalutato di Amici, racconta la sua ...Ultime Blog

COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28 (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber urged Countries to Join the Global Cooling Pledge, a partnership between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the COP28 Presidency, announced earlier in the year.   Dr. Al Jaber thanked Dan Jergensen, Minister from Denmark and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology of India for their commitment to being Cool Champions and urged Countries to unite and Join the Pledge.  In close collaboration with the International Renewable Energy ...
GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber urged countries to join the global cooling pledge, a partnership between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the COP28 Presidency, announced ...

COP28 and IEA Convene Global Energy Decision Makers to Accelerate a Just, Orderly Energy Transition

The meetings are being co chaired by COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. The aim is to engage public and private sector decisio makers in ...

New initiative to scale low - carbon fuel production adopted by ministers at global energy summit

The CEM - Hubs initiative and progress will be featured at the next COP28 in Dubai. The initiative ... which CEM Hubs is addressing." Captain Rajalingam, MISC's President and Group CEO, said:"As ...

COP28 President-Designate meets with His Majesty King Felipe VI  Lifestyleblog

COP28 Prez Sultan Al Jaber urges all countries to join global cooling pledge

Al Jaber thanked Denmark Minister Dan Jorgensen and Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh for their commitment to being Cooling Champions and urged countries to unite and join ...

Kenya: Gachagua to Address High-Level UN Summit on Food Security on July 24

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is Monday slated to address the high-level United Nations Summit+2 Stocktaking on Financing Food Systems.
