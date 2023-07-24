COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28

(Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting,Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber urgedtothe, a partnership between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and thePresidency, announced earlier in the year. Dr. Al Jaber thanked Dan Jergensen, Minister from Denmark and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology of India for their commitment to being Cool Champions and urgedto unite andthe. In close collaboration with the International Renewable Energy ...

GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting,Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber urged countries to join the global cooling pledge, a partnership between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and thePresidency, announced ...The meetings are being co chaired byDesignate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. The aim is to engage public and private sector decisio makers in ...The CEM - Hubs initiative and progress will be featured at the nextin Dubai. The initiative ... which CEM Hubs is addressing." Captain Rajalingam, MISC'sand Group CEO, said:"As ...

COP28 President-Designate meets with His Majesty King Felipe VI Lifestyleblog

Al Jaber thanked Denmark Minister Dan Jorgensen and Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh for their commitment to being Cooling Champions and urged countries to unite and join ...Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is Monday slated to address the high-level United Nations Summit+2 Stocktaking on Financing Food Systems.