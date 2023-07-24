COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28 (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber urged Countries to Join the Global Cooling Pledge, a partnership between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the COP28 Presidency, announced earlier in the year. Dr. Al Jaber thanked Dan Jergensen, Minister from Denmark and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology of India for their commitment to being Cool Champions and urged Countries to unite and Join the Pledge. In close collaboration with the International Renewable Energy ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber urged countries to join the global cooling pledge, a partnership between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the COP28 Presidency, announced ...
