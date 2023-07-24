EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 5.0Da Attiva i dispositivi Backbone per il mobile gamingSvelato il Character Pass 2 di ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4Incendi a Monreale e San Martino delle Scale: Evacuazioni e squadre ...Anna Falchi si racconta: le novità de 'I Fatti Vostri' con Tiberio ...Italia e Germania: Caldo Estivo e Riflessioni sul Turismo SostenibileCatania: Emergenza Continua tra Incendio, Caldo e TerremotoDrammatico incidente stradale in provincia di Foggia: Quattro ...La riabilitazione fisica come parte integrante del percorso di ...Incendi in Grecia: Dopo Atene e Rodi, nuovo disastro sull'isola di ...Ultime Blog

Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing Introduce ‘Velocity Series | ' a Groundbreaking Digital Art Collaboration

Bybit and

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing Introduce ‘Velocity Series,' a Groundbreaking Digital Art Collaboration (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) (Dubai, Unites Arab Emirates, 24 July 2023) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - redcare.it - 24 July 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited cryptocurrency exchange, is delighted to Introduce the Velocity Series, an unprecedented Collaboration between Bybit, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and renowned Digital artists. This initiative will merge art and Racing by creating unique Digital collectibles inspired by race team data and telemetry from the RB19 F1 car. The Velocity Series represents the first-ever Collaboration between an F1 team and a star-studded lineup of Digital artists. These artists have all achieved remarkable success, and have been ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime news per il progetto crypto del co - fondatore di OpenAI: annunciato il lancio globale di Worldcoin e del token WLD

Attualmente WLD ha un prezzo di 2,20 dollari (volatilità estrema) ed è scambiabile facilmente sugli exchange centralizzati Bybit, Huobi e Gate.io I contratti ufficiali del token sono i seguenti: ...

Bybit Raises the Bar: VIP Program Upgrades Set to Redefine the Trading Experience

... Bybit VIP Program • What Is Bybit VIP: An Exclusive Premium Trader Experience • Bybit Takes VIP Program to the Next Level With Major Upgrades and Improvements #Bybit / #BybitListens / #...

I crypto VIP di Bybit guidano la strada al Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2023

Questa sponsorizzazione rafforza il legame tra il commercio e le corse, confermando l'impegno di Bybit nel nutrire la passione e l'ambizione che guidano entrambi questi mondi ad alta precisione. I ...

Adozione delle criptovalute a Cipro favorita dall'approvazione della licenza di Bybit  Cointelegraph Italia

Global crypto exchanges rush to lisk Worldcoin – Is WLD Token the next big thing

The recent introduction of Worldcoin (WLD) has taken the DeFi ecosystem by storm. The crypto market has long been recognized for its inherent volatility, with newly introduced tokens frequently ...

Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing Introduce 'Velocity Series,' a Groundbreaking Digital Art Collaboration

Bybit, the world's third most visited cryptocurrency exchange, is delighted to introduce the Velocity Series, an unprecedented collaboration between Bybit, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and renowned digital ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bybit and
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Bybit and Bybit Oracle Bull Racing Introduce