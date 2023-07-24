Incendio a Rodi: L'isola in fiamme da sei giorni, notizie e ...Belen Rodriguez lascia Mediaset: Sorpresa! Nuovo progetto con il ...Tragedia familiare a Verona: Fratelli trovati morti con ferite da ...Tragico attacco a giornalisti russi in Ucraina: bombe a grappolo ...Evacuazione di massa a Rodi: Barche private si uniscono alla Guardia ...Scopri le meraviglie dell'oceano a bordo di una crociera ...Wanda Nara rompe il silenzio sui social: Scatti della sua ultima ...Inchiesta ambientale in Piemonte: Smog e mortalità correlata, ex ...Calciomercato Juventus: Le trattative per Franck Kessie si ...Luca Vismara, il talento sottovalutato di Amici, racconta la sua ...Ultime Blog

Airbus Extends Partnership with Astrocast to Further Enhance Satellite IoT Technology

Airbus Extends Partnership with Astrocast to Further Enhance Satellite IoT Technology (Di lunedì 24 luglio 2023) Airbus Partnership extension reaffirms commitment to support Astrocast's SatIoT Technology roadmap, reinforcing Astrocast's position as the leading provider of cost-effective and reliable Satellite IoT solutions. LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Astrocast, a leading Satellite IoT operator, announces the extension of its Partnership with Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus), a global leader in the aerospace industry. This Partnership Enhances the capabilities of Satellite Internet of Things (SatIoT) Technology. It enables Astrocast to Further increase its network ...
Airbus’ New Long-Range Jet May Not Fly as Far as Promised

Airbus is grappling with a growing shortfall in the range of its upcoming A321XLR passenger jet, industry sources said.
