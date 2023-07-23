ROH | Tapings delle prossime puntate di ROH TV | torneo in arrivo – SPOILER

ROH: Tapings completi di ROH TV (25/2/23) – SPOILER Zona Wrestling

A dark match was held in Newark, NJ before Saturday night’s AEW Collision but after the ROH tapings. The dark match saw Powerhouse Hobbs defeat Fallah Bahh with a spinebuster. Bahh wrestled for Impact ...Ring of Honor held its latest set of television tapings on July 22 from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Matches and segments will air on the July 27 episode of ROH TV. Full spoilers (courtesy of ...