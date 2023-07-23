ROH: Tapings delle prossime puntate di ROH TV, torneo in arrivo – SPOILER (Di domenica 23 luglio 2023) La ROH ha tenuto due sessioni di Tapings distinte prima e dopo l’ultima puntata di Collision. La prima parte prima del secondo main show AEW mentre buona parte degli incontri sono stati registrati dopo lo show. Sicuramente diversi match andranno in onda già giovedì prossimo, nell’episodio di ROH TV post-Death Before Dishonor. Ecco a voi la lista degli incontri ed i risultati, ovviamente SPOILER. REGISTRAZIONI PRIMA DI COLLISION: Trish Adora sconfigge Vita VonStarr Leyla Hirsch batte B3cca I Mogul Embassy sconfiggono Iron Savages Le Renegade Twins battono Tiara James & JC Storm Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods sconfigge Eli Isom (Katsuyori Shibata, Jerry Lynn e Jimmy Jacobs sono stati i giudici dell’incontro). Mark Sterling ha successivamente sfidato Shibata per il Pure Title di quest’ultimo, che è arrivato sul ring. ...Leggi su zonawrestling
