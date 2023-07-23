Incendio a Rodi: L'isola in fiamme da sei giorni, notizie e ...Belen Rodriguez lascia Mediaset: Sorpresa! Nuovo progetto con il ...Tragedia familiare a Verona: Fratelli trovati morti con ferite da ...Tragico attacco a giornalisti russi in Ucraina: bombe a grappolo ...Evacuazione di massa a Rodi: Barche private si uniscono alla Guardia ...Scopri le meraviglie dell'oceano a bordo di una crociera ...Wanda Nara rompe il silenzio sui social: Scatti della sua ultima ...Inchiesta ambientale in Piemonte: Smog e mortalità correlata, ex ...Calciomercato Juventus: Le trattative per Franck Kessie si ...Luca Vismara, il talento sottovalutato di Amici, racconta la sua ...Ultime Blog

ROH | Tapings delle prossime puntate di ROH TV | torneo in arrivo – SPOILER

ROH Tapings

ROH: Tapings delle prossime puntate di ROH TV, torneo in arrivo – SPOILER (Di domenica 23 luglio 2023) La ROH ha tenuto due sessioni di Tapings distinte prima e dopo l’ultima puntata di Collision. La prima parte prima del secondo main show AEW mentre buona parte degli incontri sono stati registrati dopo lo show. Sicuramente diversi match andranno in onda già giovedì prossimo, nell’episodio di ROH TV post-Death Before Dishonor. Ecco a voi la lista degli incontri ed i risultati, ovviamente SPOILER. REGISTRAZIONI PRIMA DI COLLISION: Trish Adora sconfigge Vita VonStarr  Leyla Hirsch batte B3cca   I Mogul Embassy sconfiggono Iron Savages  Le Renegade Twins battono Tiara James & JC Storm  Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods sconfigge Eli Isom (Katsuyori Shibata, Jerry Lynn e Jimmy Jacobs sono stati i giudici dell’incontro). Mark Sterling ha successivamente sfidato Shibata per il Pure Title di quest’ultimo, che è arrivato sul ring. ...
